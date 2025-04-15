Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

