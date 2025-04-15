Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,421,000 after purchasing an additional 206,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

