Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 920.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $553,209.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,088,465.14. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $418,321.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,278.20. This trade represents a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WTFC. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

