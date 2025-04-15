Chariot (LON:CHAR) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02). Approximately 115,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,193,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Chariot Trading Down 10.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £19.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Transitional Power.

Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.

