Chariot (LON:CHAR) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2025

Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHARGet Free Report) were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02). Approximately 115,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,193,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Chariot Trading Down 10.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £19.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Chariot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Transitional Power.

Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.