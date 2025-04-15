Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $173.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $135.25. 1,643,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,862,818. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 47,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

