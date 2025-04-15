Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chewy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. Chewy has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $40.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 83,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 334,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,720. The trade was a 20.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 114,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $4,302,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,973,799.30. This trade represents a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,433 shares of company stock worth $25,205,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Chewy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

