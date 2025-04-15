Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Short Interest Update

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CCBC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.19.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

