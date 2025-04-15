Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.4 %

CMG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,775,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,427,773. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

