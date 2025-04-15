Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in March

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Christian Dior Price Performance
CHDRY stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 546. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Christian Dior has a 12-month low of $125.63 and a 12-month high of $210.80.
About Christian Dior
