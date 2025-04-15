Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in March

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CHDRY stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 546. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Christian Dior has a 12-month low of $125.63 and a 12-month high of $210.80.

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

