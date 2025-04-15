Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after acquiring an additional 271,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,892 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Chubb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,402,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 26,761.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB opened at $288.53 on Tuesday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

