Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $31,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.9 %

CHDN stock opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Churchill Downs Announces Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.21 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Churchill Downs announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

