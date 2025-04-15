Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Ciena alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ciena

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,283,645.60. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $30,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,582.77. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,670. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ciena by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. Ciena has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $101.44. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.