Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $223,959,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,099,000 after buying an additional 224,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,323,000 after buying an additional 185,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,167,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,754,399,000 after buying an additional 173,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,041,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.74.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

