Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.26 and traded as low as C$11.03. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$11.46, with a volume of 12,928 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPH
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Cipher Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Harold Morton Wolkin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.49, for a total value of C$47,215.00. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its products include Dermatology Products, Hospital Acute Care Products, and Out-Licensed Products among others. The company’s geographical segments include Canada and the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.