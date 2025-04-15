Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 124.29% and a negative return on equity of 144.41%.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CETY opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

