Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 124.29% and a negative return on equity of 144.41%.
Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CETY opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.
About Clean Energy Technologies
