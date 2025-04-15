CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04, Zacks reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $57.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million.
CNB Financial Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $439.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.
CNB Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCNE
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CNB Financial
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Financial Sector: Pullback Opportunity or Warning Sign?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Traders Started Betting on PayPal’s Rally Again
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is BlackRock Signaling a Market Rally Despite New Tariffs?
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.