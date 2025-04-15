Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 34,079 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,079 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,646,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,511,000 after buying an additional 58,066 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,477,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after acquiring an additional 735,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,436,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,226,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,640,000 after purchasing an additional 187,058 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,736,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.27.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $89.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 58.04%.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

