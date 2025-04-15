Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,407 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,054 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Argus lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.0 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

