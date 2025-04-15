Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $451,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,301,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

