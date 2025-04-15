Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Short Interest Down 70.8% in March

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Down 0.7 %

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 44,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,041. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Commercial International Bank has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $1.69.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

