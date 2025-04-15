Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CHCI stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,538. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCI. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

