ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 746.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

NYSE:COP opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $132.61. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.91.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

