Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 300000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Trading Down 50.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

