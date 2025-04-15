ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $54.17 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $54.17 million and approximately $28.63 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85,522.10 or 1.00670625 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,361.80 or 1.00481931 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Token Profile
ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars.
