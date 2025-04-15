Contrasting LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) & Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 0.00 LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A LM Funding America -96.23% -35.84% -31.86%

Volatility & Risk

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 3.61, suggesting that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and LM Funding America”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $716,863.00 448.89 -$9.36 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $16.99 million 0.38 -$15.94 million ($5.10) -0.25

Mercurity Fintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LM Funding America.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats LM Funding America on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

