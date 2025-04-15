Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Core Molding Technologies were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 349,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Core Molding Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

