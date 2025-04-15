Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 400.0% increase from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Costain Group Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at GBX 102.14 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £273.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.58. Costain Group has a 1 year low of GBX 73.65 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 114.50 ($1.51).

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Costain Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costain Group will post 13.7551582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Costain Group

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

