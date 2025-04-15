Covestor Ltd Acquires 687 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,092.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $47,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,951.32. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $32,843.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,460.72. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,140 shares of company stock valued at $173,005 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

PPL Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 90.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

