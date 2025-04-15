Covestor Ltd Has $57,000 Stock Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 287.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $223,340.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,635,138 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,339.68. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 199,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $993,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,937,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,669,447.35. This represents a 11.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,076 shares of company stock worth $823,804 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

