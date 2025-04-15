Covestor Ltd Has $62,000 Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 464.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sylvamo by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Sylvamo Stock Down 0.7 %

SLVM opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $98.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,575.16. This trade represents a 13.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Further Reading

