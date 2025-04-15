Covestor Ltd Has $63,000 Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 622.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,737,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,205,000 after purchasing an additional 60,867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,138,000 after purchasing an additional 623,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,591,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Flowers Foods by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,066,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after buying an additional 67,750 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

FLO stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

See Also

