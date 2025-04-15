Covestor Ltd Makes New $53,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BITU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

BITU opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75.

About ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares UltraBitcoin ETF (BITU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide leveraged exposure to Bitcoin. BITU was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

