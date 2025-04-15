Covestor Ltd Sells 132 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 132.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average of $95.85. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.64 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The company had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

