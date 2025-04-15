Covestor Ltd Sells 343 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 142,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 58,482 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,401,000 after buying an additional 34,463 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,995,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 103,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 368,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE OHI opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

