Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,961,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 619.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 430,201 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $45,127,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,246,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $12,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Trading Up 0.1 %

Crane stock opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crane from $170.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

