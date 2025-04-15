CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 1,444 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of POCT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 509.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 952,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 796,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 461.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 80,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 66,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 202,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

POCT stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $775.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

