CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 3,886 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after buying an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,220,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,026,000 after buying an additional 1,129,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $85.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

