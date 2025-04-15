CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 3,947 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 822,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,635,000 after purchasing an additional 98,448 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $668,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 191.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 11,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

