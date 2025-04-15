CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,497,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 29.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 801.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $150.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.56%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,770. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862 shares of company stock valued at $312,254 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.40.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

