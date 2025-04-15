CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,413,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,613,000 after buying an additional 114,471 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 486,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 238,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,231,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.