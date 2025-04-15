CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $917,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $157,804,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,729,000. Amundi boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,819,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,381,000 after buying an additional 2,650,040 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,465,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,930 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

