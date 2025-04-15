CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 25,818 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,818 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 97,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 71.62%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Melius raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,868.80. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 31,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $2,060,025.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,413,489.20. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,553. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

