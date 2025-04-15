Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 464,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,487,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -262.33 and a beta of 2.30.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $10,903,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,053,170.25. This trade represents a 13.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,268,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,201,263.14. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,875 shares of company stock valued at $41,998,100 in the last ninety days. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 626.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

