Critical Analysis: Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) & Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) and Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weave Communications and Clear Secure”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weave Communications $204.31 million 3.40 -$31.03 million ($0.39) -24.08 Clear Secure $770.49 million 4.86 $28.11 million $1.54 17.75

Clear Secure has higher revenue and earnings than Weave Communications. Weave Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clear Secure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Weave Communications has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Secure has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Weave Communications and Clear Secure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weave Communications -13.87% -28.37% -10.49% Clear Secure 10.93% 48.28% 12.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Weave Communications and Clear Secure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weave Communications 0 1 2 1 3.00 Clear Secure 0 2 3 0 2.60

Weave Communications currently has a consensus target price of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 85.04%. Clear Secure has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.36%. Given Weave Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Weave Communications is more favorable than Clear Secure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Weave Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Clear Secure shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Weave Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Clear Secure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clear Secure beats Weave Communications on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc. provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks. The company's products include Unified Phone Number; Customized Phone System, a smarter phone system to identify whether incoming calls are from new or current patients, provide information at every call, and manages heavy call times; Softphones to make and receive calls from anywhere with an internet connection; Text Messaging to communicate with patients; Missed Call Text to take action in real time upon notification of a missed call; Missed Text Auto-Reply; Team Chat, a group messaging solution that helps practitioners and their staff communicate with each other from their work stations; and Weave Mobile App; It also offers Weave Reviews and Respond Assistant to request, collect, monitor, and respond to reviews; Weave Email Marketing and Email Assistant; Text Connect to interact with their existing and potential patients online directly through their websites; Weave Payments, a payment processing solution; Practice Analytics provides real-time data on patient retention, appointment scheduling, treatment acceptance rates, and revenue generation; and Call Intelligence. In addition, the company provides Digital Forms to collect patient information; Insurance Verification that provides patient insurance plan details; and Scheduling to send automatic scheduling reminders through text message. It serves customers in dental, optometry, veterinary, medical, plastic surgery, physical therapy, medical spa, and other medical specialty industries. The company was formerly known as Recall Solutions, LLC and changed its name to Weave Communications, Inc. in October 2015. Weave Communications, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc. operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members. In addition, it provides RESERVE powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the ability to book a dedicated time slot to go through security at the airport; CLEAR Verified, a B2B offering that extends secure identity platform to partners to create friction-free experiences for their customers; TSA PreCheck Enrollment Provided by CLEAR, as well as online renewal services; Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries; and Sora ID that enables adding know your customer services to platform offerings, as well as virtual queuing technology that enables customers to manage lines. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Clear Secure, Inc. is a subsidiary of Alclear Investments, Llc.

