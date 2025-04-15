Critical Review: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) vs. NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 11.07% 17.80% 9.85% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -82.17% -270.70% -129.70%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 1 21 1 3.00 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Boston Scientific and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $109.04, suggesting a potential upside of 15.76%. Given Boston Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Scientific and NeuroOne Medical Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $16.75 billion 8.32 $1.85 billion $1.25 75.36 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $5.75 million 4.55 -$12.32 million ($0.26) -2.12

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system. It also provides technologies for diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and aortic valve conditions; WATCHMAN FLX, a Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device; and implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities, such as cardioverter and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators, MRI S-ICD systems, cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers, quadripolar LV leads, ICD leads, pacing leads, remote patient management systems, insertable cardiac monitor systems, and remote cardiac monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers diagnosis and treatment of rate and rhythm disorders of the heart; peripheral arterial and venous diseases; and products to diagnose, treat and ease forms of cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders. It also fucuses on applications for other areas, such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.