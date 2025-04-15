Cryptocurrency Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 15th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and MoneyLion are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from activities related to digital currencies and blockchain technology, such as mining, trading, or providing infrastructure services. Investing in these stocks offers a way for investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market through traditional equity markets rather than directly buying digital tokens. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.53. 16,167,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,886,956. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,494. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.25. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Shares of ML stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $85.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,636. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $969.84 million, a P/E ratio of 389.43 and a beta of 2.94.

