CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Buys 4,265 Shares

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $307,293.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,756,074.05. The trade was a 1.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Partners stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.18. 23,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,431. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83. CVR Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.89.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $139.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVR Partners by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in CVR Partners by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

