D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 833,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,939. The company has a market cap of $10.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.64. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.47% of Hoth Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

