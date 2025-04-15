DA Davidson Upgrades WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Strong-Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.5 %

WDFC opened at $223.24 on Monday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.75.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

