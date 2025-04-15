David A. Schwarzbach Sells 10,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,932.72. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yelp Trading Down 1.1 %

Yelp stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Yelp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Yelp by 1,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Yelp by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

